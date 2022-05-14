Kurt Okraku showers praises on sports journalist Sheikh Tophic

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku has paid a glowing tribute to renowned sports journalist Tophic Abdul Kadir Sienu.



The Ghana FA chief borrowed a well known phrase from the bible to eulogize ‘Sheihk Tophic’ as he is affectionately known in the football circles.



“Thank you Mr. President Kurt E. S. Okraku. May Allah bless your tenure and make your rule great and strong. Aaaaaamin



"You’ve made me emotional tonight #sienula” Sheihk Tophic responded on his social media page.



Their mentor/mentee relationship seems to have evolved into a beautiful bond of brotherhood.



Sheihk Tophic was a key member of Kurt’s campaign team that secured him the mandate to become the 24th president of the Ghana FA in October 2019.



He was appointed as a member of the Division One League Committee and also doubles as the editor of online sports portal, FootballMadeInGhana.com.



Sheikh Tophic Sienu is a seasoned journalist with a worth of experience having started out his own blog in 2012.



He subsequently worked with Sportscrusader.com, Ghanasoccernet.com and 442gh.com prior to his appointment at FootballMadeinGhana.com.