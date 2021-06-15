Kurt Okraku reveals plans to get Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has revealed that his outfit is keen on working with politicians to get Callum Hudson-Odoi and others born outside of Ghana to play for the Black Stars.



Earlier this month when the Chelsea star met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the GFA and the Sports Minister were charged to do everything possible to convince him to switch nationality.



According to Kurt Okraku, the GFA has commenced the process and will use any means necessary to get Hudson-Odoi and other players like him to play for Ghana.



“We’ve had discussions that have centered beyond even playing for Ghana, He has a crazy ambition of helping kids in this country, and we look forward to working with Odoi, his entire family, and many others who are very interested in representing their country.



“There are loads of them who ply their trade beyond the shores of Ghana or were born not in Ghana but interested in representing Ghana,” Kurt Okraku said in an interview with Joy FM.



The GFA boss continued, “We’re going to work with the technical team, we’re going to work with the political authorities to ensure that we get every big talent that has the capacity to represent our nation, our vision and to make our Black Stars and all other national teams dominant on the African continent.”



Callum Hudson-Odoi despite being capped by England is still eligible to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



