Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Okraku is making GPL lose its value – Countryman Songo

Countryman Songo and Kurt Okraku Countryman Songo and Kurt Okraku

Controversial sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo, has criticized the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, for making the Ghana Premier League lose its value.

Songo argued that instead of the GFA treating rumours about clubs playing fixed matches in the league urgently, the GFA is rather being selective in opening investigations into match-fixing.

Speaking on his show on Adom TV, the sports presenter noted that the GFA boss must overlook his relations with some clubs and punish clubs found culpable of match-fixing.

"Kurt Okraku and his people are destroying our local league. If the local league is losing its value, then it's Kurt Okraku because some of the results are very questionable, and they have to investigate. It might be that he has relations with a particular club, so he won't bother to investigate," Songo stated.

Some matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season involving Hearts of Oak vs RTU and King Faisal vs Legon Cities have been rumoured to be fixed matches.

JNA/FNOQ

