Kurt Okraku in Europe to hold talks with clubs of interim Black Stars technical team ahead of 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] is currently in Europe to hold talks with the respective clubs of Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Didi Dramani ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, spokesperson for the FA, Henry Asante Twum has said.



The country's football governing body in February in the trio as the Black Stars interim technical team for the playoff games against Nigeria staged last month.



Otto Addo, who is assistant coach and talent coach of Borussia Dortmund led the team with assistance from George Boateng who is Aston Villa U-23 coach, and Didi Dramani of Right to Dream Academy with Chris Hughton, former Newcastle United manager in the mix as technical adviser.



After supervising the Black Stars' qualification to the World Cup, President Nana Akufo-Addo called on the GFA to maintain the technical team ahead of the global showpiece.



“The first move is to discuss with Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Didi Dramani before discussing with their employers, and we are doing that," Asante Twum said on GTV Sports Plus on Thursday night.



"The GFA President (Kurt Okraku) is still in Europe and I’m sure he will come back with good news,” he added.



However, reports say Otto Addo has reached an agreement with the GFA to sign a new deal as Black Stars Coach until the end of 2022.



Ghana is in Group H alongside, Portugal Uruguay, and South Korea.