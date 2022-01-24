Kurt Okraku hated CK Akonnor as Black Stars coach – Dan Kweku Yeboah alleges

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Ace Sports Broadcast journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah has disclosed that he has no doubts that the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku hates former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.



Akonnor was sacked as Black Stars coach after 20 months in charge by the GFA Executive Committee.



The former Black Stars coach oversaw ten games with the last being a 0-1 loss to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.



Following his dismissal, the GFA president made funny remarks about Akonnor being a ‘try your luck coach’ which Dan Kweku Yeboah believes was below the belt.



According to him, Akonnor used a depleted Black Stars side who had players barred because of Coronavirus in his last game against South Africa but the GFA President wasn’t impressed.



“The time we played South Africa, the English FA said any player who plays on the African continent will be quarantined. So for that match all our players in England didn’t honour the match,” the former GFA Normalization Committee Communications Director said on Okay FM on Monday, January 24, 2022.



He added, “Partey, Kudus, Jordan and all the key players never honoured the match yet CK Akonnor used a covid depleted side and we lost to South Africa by 1-0.”



“But Kurt said he hasn’t seen any coach as awful as CK Akonnor so we should sack him and now from what we’ve seen on TV, he wants us to believe in Milo. If he doesn’t hate CK Akonnor and what is it?” Dan Kweku Yeboah stated.



Milovan Rajevac, the Serbian tactician who was also brought in for CK Akonnor has also been sacked after 8 games in charge.