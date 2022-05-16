Kurt Okraku has targeted AshGold because they didn’t vote for him – Ex-Ashgold offical

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Match-fixing rocks GPL



Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months by GFA



Inter Allies and Ashanntigold demoted to Div. 2



Former Sporting Director of Ashanti Gold SC, Nana Kwasi Darling, has accused Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku of targeting the club because they did not vote for him in the GFA elections.



Nana Kwasi who was the Sporting Director of AshGold was banned by the GFA for his involvement in the match fixing scandal that involved Ashgold and Inter Allies, accused the GFA of selective justice.



According to him, AshGold was targeted because none of the club officials voted for Kurt Okraku during the 2019 GFA General Elections.



“I did not see anything until the boy turned to score himself. I was telling everybody in the stadium; people could see my reaction that he [Hashmin Musah] must be arrested,” he told Luv FM.



“You know, the whole show is not even about Inter Allies; the target is AshGold because AshGold was and never voted for Kurt Okraku.



“Nobody from AshGold voted for Kurt Okraku and that I joined their number one opposition leader, so everything is now centred around AshGold; what about Inter Allies? The one that scored the two goals?” he quizzed.



Nana Kwasi Darling noted that he became the first target due to his affiliation with former GFA vice president, George Afriyie who was Kurt’s rival during the GFA election in 2019.



“Some of us, our names will appear first because of our affiliation with George Afriyie, but they will not last forever in the FA.



“They will not even cross two terms; they will just go for one term because of their deeds; it will hunt them,” he concluded.



Ashantigold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in their ruling demoted Ashantigold and Inter Allies to the Division Two League after the two clubs were found guilty of match manipulation.



