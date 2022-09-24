Kurt Okraku deserves a second term in office - Takyi Arhin

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Takyi Arhin, general manager of Ghana Premier League club Aduana Football Club, thinks GFA President Kurt Okraku merits a second term based on the work he has done.



The experienced football official claimed in an interview with Kessben TV that Kurt should be given a second term in office and, if possible, a third to ensure that he maintains his excellent work.



“You don’t need to be told. Kurt Okraku should be handed a second term based on his work. If there is even a third term, he should continue, there are no two ways about that,"



“He has done an excellent job. Take a look at the coaching courses he’s implemented, the catch-them-young programs he’s set up for aspiring refs, and the partnerships he’s secured. My impression is that Kurt’s administration is doing well," he added.