Kurt Okraku courts support for Nigeria Football Federation

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association President Mr. Kurt Okraku has called on Nigerians to offer their unwavering support to the NFF during these difficult moments.



Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Mr. Amaju Pinnick and his administration have been under serious criticism after the country missed out on a World Cup slot.



After the Super Eagles' failure to pick up a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar, football fans have been calling for the head of the NFF boss amongst others.



The pressure mounted on Mr. Pinnick has seen him hint that he won't be seeking re-election when his second term as NFF President expires.



However, Mr. Okraku has pleaded that this is the time for Nigerians to give their support to the NFF to reorganize and get the Super Eagles back to the glory days.



"I will plead with everybody in Nigeria to believe in the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick. To believe in the mission and vision to revive and stabilise Nigerian football," Okraku said during an interview with Brila FM.



"Nigerian football would see the light of the day if everybody give the NFF the needed support. This is the time that support is very much required.



"Nigeria gave their best shots and Amaju Pinnick really wanted qualification to the World Cup. The NFF did the best they could.



"Nigerian football has been on the rise and this blip shouldn't kill the hopes and aspirations of the people who love football so much." He concluded.



Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles in the World Cup play-off last month with the Black Stars advancing on away goal advantage after 1-1 on aggregate.