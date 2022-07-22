Kurt Okraku congratulates newly promoted Women’s Premier League Clubs

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated newly promoted clubs Essiam Socrates FC, Ridge City FC, Candy Soccer Academy, and Tamale Super Ladies FC on their qualification to next season’s Women’s Premier League.



The teams engaged in play-offs in Techiman and Aiyinase where they finished their competitions as table toppers to pick the four available slots for Premier League football.



Essiam Socrates and Ridge City qualified from the Southern sector whiles Candy Soccer Academy and Tamale Super Ladies FC got the nod to represent the Northern sector.



"The teams did marvelously well in the playoffs to qualify for the Premier League, their achievement is memorable and historic," President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.



"To the Players, the Technical Team, and Management I say well done and Ayekoo!



"May this success drive you to acquire more achievements in future."



"Finally, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association and the Executive Council, I commend you for keeping our Women’s Premier League playoff clean, competitive, and exciting," he added.



The 2022/2023 Women’s Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 30.