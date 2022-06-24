Kurt Okraku congratulates Division One clubs on Premier League qualification

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals FC, FC Samartex 1996, and Ns0atreman FC on their qualification to the Ghana Premier League.



The three clubs secured qualification after winning their respective Zones in the 2021/22 Division One League.



Nsoatreman FC defeated Tamale City 2-1 in a special playoff on Tuesday to pick the only slot in Zone One following a keenly contested season that put both clubs at par with the same points total and head-to-head record.



In Zone Two - Samartex 1996 amassed 66 points from 30 matches to qualify for the Premier League while Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals staged a great fight back in the second round of the season to win the League as they ended the campaign with 63 points - one point ahead of former Premier League side Liberty Professionals and two points richer than Tema Youth SC.



"Your performance and accomplishment during this season have been worthwhile and memorable. As a result, your clubs have earned a place in the coveted Premier League ranks and therefore have gained the opportunity to target the number one prize in the Domestic League football hierarchy.



To the Players, Technical Team, and Management I say Well Done and Ayekoo! May this success drive you to acquire more achievements.



Finally, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association I commend you for keeping our Division One League competitive and exciting," the letter read.



Nsoatreman FC, FC Samatex 1996, and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals will compete in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.