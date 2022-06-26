Kurt Okraku congratulates Asante Kotoko for winning 24th league title

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has sent words of congratulations to Asante Kotoko on winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupine Warriors won the their 24th league title after beating off fierce competition from arch rivals Hearts of Oak and the 16 other clubs to win their first league title in 8 seasons.



This was captured in a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.



''It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you and the Indomitable Asante Kotoko Sporting Club for this outstanding feat as you claim the season's title as victors of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



"This title is deservedly won by the team and behind this success, you should be proud of your hand work, dedication and unbridled passion. These are all undoubtedly attributes associated with Champions and everyone of you should be proud of this achievement.



"To the players, technical team and Management, I say AYEKOO!



"Finally, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association I commend you on keeping our domestic League competitive and exciting.



"Congratulations to the Porcupine Warriors once again and God bless you," the letter read.