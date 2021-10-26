Kurt Okraku chalks two years in office, thanks Ghanaians for love, support

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has described his two years in office as an eventful one.



In a statement, Mr. Okraku said the past two years has presented a clear picture of the state of the football industry.



To him, “we are better placed to even make our sport strong again.”



He indicated that it would be important for everybody to join forces to help make our sport the best in Africa.



He expressed gratitude for the love and support he had received over the past two years.



Read the full statement below:



