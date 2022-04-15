Kurt Okraku asks Amaju Pinnick to reconsider decision to quit Nigeria Football Federation

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has asked Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick to reconsider the decision to quit his position in a recent interview.



Football fans have been mounting a lot of pressure on Pinnick to step down as the NFF President following the country's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles missed out on a place in this year's World Cup after being eliminated by Ghana over two legs during the play-off last month.



Ghana sailed through to the Mundial in Qatar with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline, qualifying with an away goal advantage at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Mr. Pinnick hinted on Arise TV in Nigeria last week that despite being eligible to contest for the NFF Presidency for the 3rd time, he has decided to leave the scene and move on.



"I am eligible to run (for another term as NFF President), based on the statutes. Do I want to run, at this moment? It’s a no-no, because my family say so. They say I have put in my all, I have given my best and it is time to move on." - Pinnick said



However, the Ghana FA capo, Mr. Okraku thinks otherwise and has urged Mr. Pinnick to rethink his decision and has also called on Nigerians to support the NFF.



"That's unfortunate if he (Amaju Pinnick) really said he is quitting the NFF. I would be one of those people who would go up to him to tell him to rethink that decision," Okraku told Brila FM in Nigeria in a radio interview.



"I know Pinnick loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerian football. He wants to see the Super Eagles dominate African football. That's his dream and it's the dream of every Nigerian including the President of the country.



"In this challenging period, it calls for cool heads. It also calls for everybody to stand with each other. This is time to offer solutions and Nigeria will get back to its feet."



Mr. Pinnick who doubles as a FIFA Council member has been given a new role as he has been nominated by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, to be part of the newly established Working Group on Normalisation Committees.



