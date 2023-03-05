Kumasi Central Mosque was not renovated with money from Saudi Arabia – Bawumia clarifies

Religion of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified issues surrounding the funding for the renovation and refurbishment of the Kumasi Central Mosque which he commissioned on Friday, March 3, 2023.



Speaking at the commissioning of the mosque, Dr Bawumia refuted accessions that it was refurbished with funds from Saudi Arabia.



According to the vice president, the mosque was redecorated and modernised with funds raised only in Ghana.



“When we started the renovation of this Mosques and from the way work on it was progressing speedily, people started spreading rumours.



“Some were saying that we were using money from Saudi Arabia for the project but this is not true. These people have the mindset that we cannot do anything by ourselves. We can do anything if we put our mind to it,” he said in the Twi dialect.



The 7000-seater mosque, arguably the second largest in the country, has a 100-capacity ablution centre and 30 underground washrooms.



The mosque also has a 500-capacity conference hall, two-bedroom apartments, and other beautiful electrical fittings in addition to 11 furnished offices.



The renovation and refurbishment of the mosque were done with funds raised by Dr Bawumia in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti Region.



