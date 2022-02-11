Kufuor never interfered in my duties – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed the former head of state, John Agyekum Kufour never interfered in his work during his tenure at the FA.



Nyaho Tamakloe served as the GFA Boss between 2004-2005 after the late Ben Koffie had vacated the seat.



He, however, resigned from his post and handed over the baton to the immediate past FA boss, Kwasi Nyantakyi in 2005, who also served until 2018 before FIFA banned him from all related sporting activities after being charged with fraud and corruption.



According to Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, prior to his appointment the then President Kufour cautioned him to stay away from using his administration for the partiality which he complied with.



“I remember before president Kufuor appointed me to that position, he told me that where he is sending me is not an easy place but he knows I can do it then.



“Ex-President Kufour told me, ‘don’t go and favor Hearts of Oak.’ When he appointed me then FA chairman, I told him, ‘Kofi, I will not fail you. He never interfered in my job,” he said in an interview with Karl Tuffour on GTV Sports+, Thursday, February 10, 2022.



He reiterated that though he faced no interference in his administration, he encountered few challenges because the FA was dominated by “wolves.” He indicated that he arrived at the GFA purposely to “play football, little did I know the place is full of wolves.”



“My fight at the FA wasn’t an easy fight. When initiating the elective process of the GFA chairmanship, the wolves tried to hound me out, but I was smart enough and took them to court,” Dr. Tamakloe added.



He continued by stating categorically that his policy was “just to play football with football people and nothing else.”



