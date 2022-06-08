Kudus winner, Issahakau loser: Winners and losers from Ghana's AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: goal.com

While some players can be sure of their spots on coach Otto Addo's roster in advance, others are still hoping to prove their worth, making June's round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers crucial.



Courtesy of goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari, Ghana handed Madagascar a 3-0 away defeat on Wednesday, before playing a 1-1 away draw with the Central African Republic on Sunday, again with Kudus on the score sheet.



GOAL looks at the players who seemingly made the most of the two games and others who may likely look back in sorrow.



Winner - Mohammed Kudus



After a glittering start to his international career, the Ajax playmaker incurred a bit of Ghanaian wrath for a lackadaisical display in a crucial World Cup qualifier away against Ethiopia in November, before suffering a 12th minute injury and withdrawal in a follow-up fixture against South Africa - a game he could have made amends.



Having to sit out the Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year due to injury, he again missed another opportunity to win back his fans.



His performance against Nigeria in March's World Cup qualifying was nondescript but after scoring and providing an assist against Madagascar and scoring again against the Central African Republic, the 21-year-old can be sure to have made his way back into the good books of Ghanaians.



Loser - Felix Afena-Gyan



Despite scoring and assisting against Madagascar, the Roma teenager's allround match play left little to be desired as he looked off pace and off colour, a loss of sharpness likely due to his limited game time at club level. Or perhaps the pressure of having to lead an African football giant like Ghana at 19 is proving a bit too heavy.



From being hailed by many as the man to lead Ghana's attack at the World Cup later this year, the striker has now become subject of criticism, particularly on social media, with many now banking hopes on Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams or Arsenal's Edward Nketiah to lead the Black Stars attack in Qatar.



Winner - Osman Bukari



Bukari never received a call-up before Addo's reign began in February but the Nantes attacker has featured in all two squads summoned by the coach so far, playing in all four matches involved, albeit as a substitute.



By his goal against Madagascar and his assist against the Central African Republic, it is fair to say the 23-year-old's Ghana career has only just begun, no pun intended.



Loser - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



Sporting Club youngster Issahaku has started all four games under Addo but literally has only a series of wayward shots from range to show for the opportunity.



With Bukari making a strong case for the starting spot on the right, with Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana all but sure bets for the World Cup, and with the reported switch of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Athletic Bilbao's Nicolas Williams to Ghana ahead of the global showpiece, the Sporting teenager might just rue his missed opportunities.



Winner - Denis Odoi



The former Belgium international made his debut in March's World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and has not looked back since, having seemingly cemented the starting right-back spot.



Against Madagascar, the 34-year-old registered the pre-assist for Ghana's opener, and went on to put up another solid display against CAR.



It has indeed been a dream start to his Ghana career.



Loser - Jonathan Mensah



After Ghana's poor show at Afcon this year, the Columbus Crew captain was ignored for March's games against Nigeria.



For the current round of internationals, he earned a recall but many suspect his invitation was only due to the absence of Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku.



Mensah reported late to camp and, following an injury to Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo in training, missed a chance to start for the Black Stars alongside Daniel Amartey against Madagascar.



When he got the opportunity to play against the CAR, it was a day to forget as he was beaten for pace in the lead-up to the opposition's goal and later found himself stretched off the pitch following a dangerous collision, the kind that has unfortunately also ruled him out of Ghana's upcoming test games against Japan and Chile/Tunisia.



With Amartey, Djiku and Aidoo all seemingly ahead of him on the Ghana pecking order and the reported iminent availability of Southampton's Mohammed Salisu for international duty, Mensah could look back on a missed opportunity to stake a claim during June's round of internationals.