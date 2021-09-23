Kudus was badly affected by injury against Liverpool – Ajax coach

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed was badly affected by the injury he sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League.



In his first-ever game in the elite European club competition, Kudus picked up an injury in the early minutes of the game.



He was subsequently ruled out for ‘several months’ and missed games for both Ghana and Ajax as well.



Speaking after their game against Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in matchday five of the Dutch Eredivisie, Ten Hag disclosed that the injury had a psychological effect on Kudus Mohammed and had to take a while for him to shake it off.



“It's been a nightmare for the boy - getting to a new club and getting injured in the first minutes of the first Champions League match. It affected him all season,” Ten Hag said, as reported by Tipsbladet.



“Then he started a new season in a good mood, and then he got another ugly injury in mid-July, and you are behind the others again. He is an introverted boy who quickly becomes isolated.



Ten Hag disclosed that Ajax gave Kudus the best assistance possible to enable him to recover from the injuries.



He is however glad that Kudus has regained fitness and is back in action for Ajax.



“We did everything we could to help him through it. To some extent, he has succeeded, but fortunately, he has also done a lot himself. However, it is an annoying process, so it was good that he scored.”



