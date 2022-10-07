Kudus vs Partey: Who is Ghana's most important player heading into the 2022 World Cup?

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022
Ghana are just over a month away from their 2022 World Cup opener with Portugal, but there is a fair bit more optimism in October than there was in March.
The Black Stars had just got the better of fierce rivals Nigeria and were due to return to the quadrennial showpiece after missing out four years back in Russia.
But there was still trepidation in the Ghana ranks, owing to the quality in this iteration — or lack of. Otto Addo received plaudits for finding a way past a talented Super Eagles side, but there was a feeling this team would not have a prayer in Qatar if the squad stayed the same.
Fast forward seven months, and there has been an injection of technical quality, with Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams switching allegiance from England and Spain, respectively. Mohammed Salisu, after a confusing back and forth that lasted a few years, made his Ghana debut in September’s international break and will be a vital component of Addo’s backline.
Nevertheless, there is a strong feeling these players will not be the Black Stars’ most dependable outlets when they face Portugal, South Korea and the long-awaited Uruguay rematch in Qatar.
Despite the uptick in quality, closer inspection shows Williams is not a natural goalscorer, evidenced by only hitting double figures once in his Athletic Club career. Lamptey has been peripheral at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022-23, and Salisu — despite the upgrade he offers at centre-back — is too far away from the attacking third to supply or score goals.
The obvious choices are Thomas Partey and in-form Mohammed Kudus for varying reasons.
Even if Alfred Schreuder claims he foresaw the youngster’s current form, the young attacking midfielder’s run in front of goal could be likened to a storm appearing suddenly out of a clear blue sky.
“In pre-season, I already saw a good striker in him, but I consciously did not want to reveal that too early,” the 49-year-old tactician said as quoted by Soccer News.“That it comes out like this is great.
“During the period Everton wanted him, I also told him: ‘You are still going to be very important to us’. That has come true.”
Admittedly, Williams has netted one goal each either side of making his debut for the Black Stars, but Kudus’ form in front of goal is opportune for a side whose forwards lack the required productivity in front of goal.
