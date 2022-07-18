Kudus scores, Partey, Ashimeru impress: Performance of Black Stars players in pre-season

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Some Black Stars players were in action for their respective clubs in pre-season games this weekend, from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022.



The European 2022/2023 football season is just a few weeks away, and teams are currently preparing their players for the campaign, which begins in August 2022.



As a result, GhanaWeb compiled a list of Black Stars players who appeared for their respective clubs during the matches over the weekend.



Kudus Mohammed



Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was on the scoresheet for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against Eupen on Friday.



Kudus was subbed on in the second half and grabbed a late equaliser for the Dutch champions.



Manarf Nurudeen



The Black Stars goalie was brilliant for Eupen in the draw against Ajax, although he could not keep a clean sheet.



He lasted the whole game.



Felix Afena-Gyan



Felix Afena-Gyan was in action for AS Roma in their 2-0 win against Portimonense on Saturday.



He started the match but could not complete the first half as he was replaced by Eldor Shomurdov in the 31st minute.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey was in his element as Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 in the USA. The Black Stars deputy captain played the first section of the match- 45 minutes.



Salisu Mohammed



Salisu Mohammed had 29 minutes under his belt as he was introduced in the second half of Southampton's 3-1 loss to German side RB Leipzig on Saturday.



Daniel Amartey



Daniel Amartey played his first pre-season game over the weekend since his break return.



He lasted 90 minutes before he got subbed off the Foxes three-all stalemate with Belgian side, OH Leuven.





Majeed Ashimeru



Majeed Ashimeru was outstanding for Anderlecht in their 2-3 defeat to Olympic Lyon on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



He lasted for a little over 60 minutes and came off with applause from the fans.



Jeffrey Schlupp



The Crystal Palace midfielder missed his side's 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Friday. He made a return to the line-up on Saturday when Palace thumped Ipswich, 4-2.



Schlupp lasted 77 minutes in the match.



Jordan Ayew



The Black Stars striker lasted 66 minutes in Crystal Palace's game against Liverpool on Friday.



He was subsequently given a rest on Saturday, missing the game against Ipswich.



Nico Williams



Ghana target Nico Williams featured in Athletic Club's goalless draw against Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.



Nico started the match and got subbed off in the second half.



Inaki Williams



Inaki Williams, the new Black Stars striker, started the match against Monchengladbach, but was replaced in the second half.



The forward fired blank in his first pre-season game since his nationality since to Ghana.





EE/KPE