Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Kudus not ruled out of AFCON yet - GFA

Ghana is still keeping hopes of having midfield talisman Kudus Mohammed for the 2021 AFCON alive.

Ajax Amsterdam have told the West African nation the 21-year-old is still under a recovery programme and would not be rushed out of his plan.

Already Ghana has been affected by the unavailability of AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan, meaning the absence of Kudus would automatically reduce the squad to 28.

Director of Communications for the Ghana FA, Henry Asante Twum Kudus is not been totally ruled out of the AFCON yet.

“Kudus is not ruled out of the AFCON yet. It is still 50-50. We are in contact with Ajax and we will make a decision in the best interest of the player,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.

Nine players have so far reported to the Black Stars camp.

