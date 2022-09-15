Kudus must be used as a striker in Black Stars – Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Former Assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko has urged the current technical team to consider deploying Mohammed Kudus as a ''false nine'' in matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Kudus who is more of an attacking midfielder is often played as a false striker for Ajax. His new role for the Dutch side has seen him bag 5 goals in his last 4 matches for Ajax.



In an interview with JoySports, monitored by GhanaWeb, coach Ibrahim Tanko stated that Kudus as evolved from an attacking midfielder to a striker and must be given the chance to play in that position in the Black Stars.



“Kudus is a very talented player he can play most of the positions if you pair him with a holding midfielder, he can play as a number 8 or striking,” the coach said.



He added, “the technical team has a plan so let’s hope that all the boys will stay fit so the technical team will have options to select from. It’s one of the options the technical team can look at.”



Mohammed Kudus has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23rd and 27th respectively.



