Kudus missed Bayern Munich friendly due to ankle injury - Ajax

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have revealed that their Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has suffered an ankle injury, reason why he did not play in the recent friendly match against German giants Bayern Munich.



On Saturday the two sides engaged in an entertaining preseason friendly match which ended 2-2 but there was no place Kudus as he sat out the game.



He has been training on his own in order to get fit in time for the coming season which starts next month.



"Kudus is training apart from the group due to an ankle injury," the club posted on Twitter, Sunday.



The Ghanaian youngster is expected to be fit in time for the season with Ajax set to play against PSV Eindhoven who finished second in their version of the Dutch super cup as Ajax won the league and Dutch cup.



Kudus had a frustrating first season as it was affected by niggling injuries and he would hope to have a clean bill of health to start the season.