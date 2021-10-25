Kudus and Ajax humiliate PSV in Eredivisie top clash

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: goal.com

Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax proved too strong for old rivals PSV Eindhoven as the former registered a 5-0 win in their Eredivisie meeting on Sunday.



Cote d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller joined Steven Berghuis, Antony, Davy Klaassen and Dusan Tadic on the scoresheet in the matchday 10 fixture at Johan Cruyff Stadium.



After the win in what was a top-of-the-table clash, the Lancers have consolidated their lead by going four points clear in their chase for a 36th league title.



Relegated to the bench as Ajax handed Borussia Dortmund a 4-0 defeat in Champions League football in midweek, Kudus failed to make the starting team again on Sunday.



However, unlike in the other game where he watched the entire game from the bench, the 20-year-old played a part in Sunday’s triumph as he was introduced into the tie in the 79th minute as a replacement for Ryan Gravenberch.



Berghuis opened the scoring in the 19th minute, side-footing a shot into the net after Tadic cut back a low cross into the box.



PSV managed to hold their own for the remainder of the second half, but broke down, this time around terribly, after the interval.



Eleven minutes into the second half, Tadic showed up once again, this time setting up Haller to plant the ball into the net and make it 2-0 to the hosts.



The finisher then turned provider for the next goal in the 66th minute as Antony slotted the ball past the goalkeeper from close range after the Ivorian put it on a plate.



In the 76th minute, Klaassen added his name to the score sheet, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to send a curler beyond the goalkeeper after Haller was dispossessed.



Tadic then wrapped things up in injury time, latching onto a Per Schuurs through ball to make it 5-0 after Kudus helped to dispossess the opposition of the ball in midfield.



Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui featured for the duration of the match for Ajax but compatriot Zakaria Labyad was an unused substitute.



The Lancers play as guest of Heracles Almelo in their next match.