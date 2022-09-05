Kudus among African players who needed transfer but did not get one

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Japhet Tanganga



Linked with a move to both AC Milan and Nottingham Forest during the final weeks of the window, Tanganga could have been an asset to both clubs due to his athleticism and versatility.



Tottenham Hotspur were understood to be holding out for a fee of just under £17 million for a defender who once appeared destined for great things, but has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte.



He hasn’t played at all this season, and with Clement Lenglet chosen ahead of him for the weekend victory over Fulham, the defender has never felt further away from the first team.



Forest ultimately moved for Willy Boly, leaving Tanganga facing a spell on the Spurs sidelines this season.



Josh Onomah



Unlike a few other players on this list, Onomah actually appeared primed to switch clubs on deadline day, and actually travelled to West Bromwich Albion to complete a move.



The Fulham exit could have been a valuable opportunity for the Nigerian midfielder to gain some gametime this season and to get his career back on track after losing his way under Marco Silva.



Ultimately, however, an administrative mix-up at The Hawthorns meant that the Baggies didn’t get the paperwork filed in order to register Onomah.



It’s a right mess for Onomah, although The Albion have reportedly launched an appeal in order to get the EFL to allow them to register the player.



Ismaila Sarr



Once before, Sarr has been relegated to the Championship and—despite Premier League interest—is forced to spend a season in the second tier, locked in at Watford.



This winger was linked with a Hornets exit throughout the summer, but despite late interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among others, he remains at Vicarage Road to attempt to drag them out of the second tier.



Villa came closest—approaching Watford with a £25 million bid—but Watford ultimately kept both their Senegal international and Joao Pereira.



Marvelous Nakamba



Out of favor under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Nakamba was again not involved in the matchday squad at the weekend as the Midlanders held Manchester City.



The Zimbabwe international has played over 60 minutes just twice in the league over the last nine months, and while Gerrard has succeeded in moving on some of the club’s deadwood, Nakamba remains.



The playmaker ought to be in his prime at 28, but despite murmurings of a deadline-day approach by Forest, he remains at Villa Park.



Mohammed Kudus



Ahead of deadline day, Kudus reportedly attempted to take a leaf out of Antony’s book by skipping training in order to force through a move away from Ajax.



The midfielder was understood to have been on Everton’s radar, although with three years left on his deal, it would have taken a considerable bid by the Toffees in order to snare the Ghana international.



Kudus has struggled for gametime this season—he’s played just 74 minutes across five league outings so far—although perhaps the goal he scored against Cambuur will help him force his way into the starting XI.



Hakim Ziyech



Will Ziyech also be reintegrated in his side’s starting XI after failing to secure a deadline-day move?



The Morocco playmaker was linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during the course of the window, while he was also tipped to move to Ajax as a replacement for Old Trafford-bound Antony.



Ultimately, despite not appearing to have the faith of Thomas Tuchel, he remains at Stamford Bridge.



Ziyech, like Kudus, has featured sparingly this season—playing just 116 minutes—and will he get enough minutes in West London in order to boost his World Cup prospects?