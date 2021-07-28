Kudus Mohammed trains separately from Ajax squad due to injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed did not train with the entire Ajax team on Tuesday due to injury.



The Dutch giants are currently in Austria for pre-season training camp ahead of the start of the new season.



The 20-year-old picked up the setback during the side's practice match against Anderlecht and subsequently missed the side's 2-2 draw against German giants, Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly last weekend.



After missing Ajax trip to Germany, he joined the team in Austria to continue preparation with the side.



But according to Johan Inan of Algemeen Dagblad, the enterprising midfielder trained separately on Tuesday since he has not recovered fully from his ankle injury.