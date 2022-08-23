Kudus Mohammed put up a class act against Sparta Rotterdam - Dutch legend Kees Kwakman

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch football legend, Kees Kwakman has lauded Kudus Mohammed for his performance against Sparta Rotterdam over the weekend.



The 21-year-old was named in the matchday squad of the group in the matchday 3 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie.



Steven Bergwijn scored in the 37th minute to present Ajax the deserved lead.



Later in the second half, Mohammed Kudus was launched into the sport in the 73rd minute as he changed compatriot Brian Brobbey.



Before the introduction of Kudus, Ajax were poor but the Ghanaian brought stability to the side.



"Kudus came in really well, I must say. How solid he is then, but also how he can turn away, how he makes action and provokes a free kick.," Kwakman told ESPN.



"It was also because others didn't show it, but Kudus showed his class in twenty minutes," he added.



Meanwhile, Kudus has been linked to Premier League side, Everton in the ongoing summer transfer.