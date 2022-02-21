Kudus Mohammed opens up on injury worries

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed has attributed his consistent injuries to a stroke of bad luck.



The Ajax man has said he does everything right to keep his shape, but his injury situation is something he cannot control.



Speaking with the club's media, Kudus said he has just been unlucky with injury but will do his best to stay fit.



"With the injuries, they are not injuries which happened because I was not training well or taking care of myself. I was just unlucky and things like that," he said.



"I trust in God, and I also try to control things I can, leave what I cannot to God. I try my best to stay fit," he added.



The 21-year-old spent three months on the sidelines after suffering a rib injury in Ghana's World Cup friendly against South Africa in November 2021.



He returned in Ajax's 5-0 win over FC Twente on February 13, 2022.



Kudus is expected to make his Black Stars return in the doubleheader against Nigeria in March following his return.



Ghana will play their West African rivals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.