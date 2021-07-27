Kudus Mohammed left out of Ajax preseason training in Germany and Austria

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed will miss Ajax's one-week-long pre-season training camp in Austria and Germany due to an injury.



Ajax Amsterdam revealed that their Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has suffered an ankle injury which is why he did not play in the recent friendly match against German giants Bayern Munich.



Last Saturday the two sides engaged in an entertaining pre-season friendly match which ended 2-2 but there was no place for Kudus as he sat out the game.



He has been training on his own in order to get fit in time for the coming season which starts next month.



The Ghanaian youngster is expected to be fit in time for the season with Ajax set to play against PSV Eindhoven who finished second in their version of the Dutch super cup as Ajax won the league and Dutch cup.



Kudus had a frustrating first season as it was affected by niggling injuries and he would hope to have a clean bill of health to start the season.

The four-time Champions League winners will play against RB Leipzig on Saturday 31 July 2021.