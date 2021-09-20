Kudus Mohammed is so unlucky with injuries – ESPN analyst Hans Kraay

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

ESPN analyst Hans Kraay says Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been unlucky with injuries since joining Ajax.



Kudus joined the four-time Champions League winners in summer 2020 and his stint with the Dutch giants has been plagued by injuries.



He is yet to make a competitive appearance this season after sustaining an injury in pre-season friendly against Anderlecht.



The 21-year-old made an injury return on Friday featuring in Jong Ajax's 4-2 away victory against Almere City in the Dutch second-tier, Eerste Divisie.



The highly-rated midfielder opened the scoring of the match in the 20th minutes and went ahead to last 46 minutes.



He was named on the bench as Ajax swat aside Cambuur by a 9-0 demolition at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday.



However, the ESPN analyst, who sees Kudus as the natural successor to former Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch, the Ghanaian midfielder has been unlucky with injuries since joining the club.



"That kid is so unlucky with injuries," Kraay told ESPN .



"I think he is the natural successor to Gravenberch," he continues. "I already know that a lot of people will now think I'm crazy. They think he is a number ten or hanging left winger. But just before he got injured, Kudus was often the first point of contact. Gravenberch does that great too, of course. you sell it immediately for forty million, I name it, you already have Kudus. Well, done, Overmars," concludes Kraay.