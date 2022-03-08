Kudus Mohammed bags hattrick for Jong Ajax as he steps up match fitness

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Moahmmed was in his elements as he scored a hattrick for Jong Ajax in the Erste Division on Monday.



The attacking midfielder who got injured for several months is stepping up his fitness and played for the Ajax team B in the 6-3 defeat of ADO Den Haag at the Johan Cruyff training center.



He started the game and played the entire duration as it was his first 90 minutes since returning from an injury he sustained whiles playing for Ghana in November against South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier last group game.



The Ghanaian started the rout as he scored the opener 18 minutes into the game as he rifled into the bottom left corner from close range to make it 1-0.



Kudus added the second goal after he converted from the spot into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 .



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder completed his hattrick after Naci Ünüvar threaded through a nice pass for Kudus to make it 5-3.



Danilo scored on goal before Naci Ünüvar grabbed a brace for Jong Ajax to make it 6-3.



Ricardo Kishna, Thomas Verheydt and Sem Steijn scored the three goals for ADO Den Haag in what was a goal-fest.



Kudus has five goals in two matches in the Eerste Divisie after returning from injury.