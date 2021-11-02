Kudus, Kamaldeen react to Fatawu Issahaku’s goal against Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

• Fatawu Issahaku was on target on his debut season in the Ghana Premier League



• The Youngster scored as Dreams FC lost 3-1 at home to Asante Kotoko



• Kamaldeen and Kudus were full of praise for their Black Stars teammates



Black Stars duo, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, couldn’t hide their joy after seeing youngster Fatawu Issahaku’s solo striker against Asante Kotoko for Dreams FC.



Fatawu Issahaku announced his presence in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League after dribbling about four players to score for Dreams FC against Asante Kotoko.



However, Fatawu’s goal was not enough for Dreams FC as they lost 3-1 to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday one of the new 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen took to their Twitter pages to celebrate the goal of the Black Stars teenager (Fatawu Issahaku) in the Ghana Premier League.



"Fatawu Issahaku you dey bost my mind. Kamaldeen Sulemena why he dey play ball like that?," Kudus posted the video on his page with this caption.



"Now we understand," replied Kamaldeen Sulemana with a screenshot of their video call.



