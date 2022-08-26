Kudus, Issahaku, Odoi and other Ghanaian players' group stage opponents for UCL

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Eight players of Ghanaian descent are set to feature in this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.



Kudus Mohammed, Brian Brobbey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ansgar Knauff, Issahaku Fatawu, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu Mensah, and Dennis Odoi are the eight Ghanaian players who will play in the UEFA Champions League.



Issahaku Fatawu vs Ansgar Knauff



The two wingers could make their debut in the UCL when the competition begins on 6 September, 20222.



Issahaku Fatawu who plays for Sporting Lisbon and Ansgar Knauff's German side Frankfurt have been placed in Group D and would come up against Tottenham and Marseille.



Kudus Mohammed, Brian Brobbey



This would be Kudus Mohammed’s 3rd UCL tournament since joining Ajax. The midfielder who is in the same club as Brian Brobbey a Dutch player of Ghanaian descent would fancy their chances of progressing from Group A.



Ajax will come up against Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers.



Dennis Odoi vs Timothy Fosu Mensah, Jeremie Frimpong



Club Brugge’s Dennis Odoi and Bayern Leverkusen’s Timothy Fosu Mensah and

Jeremie Frimpong will be in action in Group B.



Group B features, Club Brugge, Bayern Leverkusen, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid.



Callum Hudson-Odoi



The Chelsea winger will hope to achieve a landmark of winning the UCL again this season when the campaign starts.



Chelsea have been placed in Group E and would lock horns with AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.



The final of the UCL will be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.



