Kudus, Ayiah Aminu: Where are the players of Ghana's talented team for 2017 U-17 World Cup

The rise of Mohammed Kudus and the downturn of Mohammed Aminu’s career has sparked a conversation about Ghana’s talent-laded squad for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.



So talented they were that Mohammed Kudus who has now become the poster boy of Ghana football was even a benchwarmer.



As the conversation continues, GhanaWeb digs into the career of the star players that dominated the tournament for Ghana.



Ibrahim Danlad



Danlad Ibrahim was the regular goalkeeper for the side and made some important interventions in the games played at the tournament.



After multiple loan deals at King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea, Danlad has now established himself as Asante Kotoko’s number one goalie.



He also won the Africa Under-20 championship with the Black Satellites.



Michael Aquaye



Michael Aquaye’s career has not progressed as planned. He last joined Accra Lions FC from Golden Kicks FC.



Kwame Aziz



Kwame Aziz was a member of the goalkeeping team and was in the youth team of Asante Kotoko.



Since 2019, he has been on the books of Zilina Africa.



Najeeb Yakubu



At some point, there were reports that Najeeb Yakubu was going to switch nationality to Ukraine after enjoying some good spell with Vorskla Poltava.



Gideon Mensah



The defender is one of the few who is playing top-level football. The left-back currently plays for AJ Auxerre.



He is the first choice for left-back for Ghana now.



Bismark Terry Owusu



Bismark Terry Owusu last played for Karela United in 2018. Not much is known about the current club he plays for.



Edmund Arko Mensah



Arko Mensah is currently playing in Finland for Honka. He recently scored for the Finnish side in a game against Inter Turku.



Abdul Razak Yusif



Yusif Abdul Razak was among the defensive unit of the Black Starlets. The defender currently plays for Accra Great Olympics.



Gideon Acquah



The left-back last played for UD Montijo. He also played for NK Istra on loan.



Rashid Alhassan



After being released by Czech side FK Pribram B, the left back who also plays as Centr back has been without a club.



John Out



The center-back is currently club after playing for RZ Deportivo Aragón in 2021. Isaac Gyamfi



The former FC Tirana midfielder is without a club.



Gabriel Leveh



One of the Tema Youth products in the team who shone at the tournament. Gabriel Leveh played for RC Genk. Not much is known about him currently.



Ibrahim Sulley



Sulley was a raw but hardworking player on the team. After a few trips abroad, Sulley currently plays for Accra Great Olympics.



Kudus Mohammed



Kudus is currently the biggest star on the team though he was a benchwarmer. He is playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League.



Emmanuel Toku



Toku was one of the players expected to light up the world after the tournament but things haven’t turned out as expected. He currently plays for Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.



Mohammed Iddris



After moving to Portugal in 2018, Mohammed Iddris has not really hit the high point expected. He was sent on loan from Morereinse to Cova Piedade.



Eric Ayiah



Eric Ayiah left the tournament with several clubs chasing his signature. He joined AS Monaco where he was on the books of their junior side.



After five years in France, Ayiah was sold to Portuguese side Gil Vicente.



Richard Danso



Danso was known for his good strikes of the ball. He joined FC Tirana in early 2022 but reports indicates that the contract was terminated.



Ibrahim Sadiq



Sadiq was another player whom many had high hopes for. He showed great talent in the tournament but he has been unable to progress as expected.



He now plays for Hacken in the Swedish league.



Aminu Mohammed



Experts say he is one of, if not the most gifted Ghanaian player of the 21st century. Aminu Mohammed was good and earned a life-changing move to Manchester City.



He was released by Manchester City recently and now plies his trade in the fourth tier of Greek football.







