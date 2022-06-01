Kudus, Afena-Gyan score as Ghana beat Madagascar 3-0 in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana begun the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a strong note with an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Ghana, after a labored first half, bounced back with spirited performance in the second half to score three goals.



Mohammed Kudus shot Ghana into the lead with a tap-in in the 53rd minute after a good run and pass from AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan.



Afena-Gyan found himself on the scoresheet with an absolute peach of a poacher’s finish after connecting Gideon Mensah’s cross.



Osman Bukari completed the thumping with a great solo effort in the 86th minute by rounding the Malagasy goalie and slotting it in an empty net.



The victory has pushed Ghana to first in Group E after Angola defeated the Central African Republic 2-1.



The win is Otto Addo’s first as head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana.



Next up for the Black Stars is an away encounter against the Central African Republic on Saturday, June 4, 2022.