Krif Ghana Ltd anticipates huge success as independent day promotion receives overwhelming responses

Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Krif Ghana Limited

Krif Ghana Limited is optimistic of huge success for its independence month sales promotion, following “overwhelming” responses from customers.



The office equipment expert launched the "Use Now and Pay Later" promotion on 1st March in support of its customers in the month of March, creating a flexible pay plan amid the Covid-19 scare.



With some 9 days to the end of the "unprecedented offer", the company foresees huge success by the approaches made by customers towards the "unprecedented special offer".



"The responses have been overwhelming so far, this gives us reason to believe this interventional program will be a huge success at the end of the month," Executive Chairman, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, said.



“We all know the kind of difficulties the Coronavirus pandemic has subjected businesses forcing Governments to come up with intervention programs to cushion them.



“On our part, our innovation and strategy team has engineered the ’Use Now and Pay Later' promotion as a response to the call by Government for private participation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."



Ghana celebrates her independence on 6th March, however, the sales promotion from Krif will run through the month of March as our contribution to ensuring the growth and survival of valuable customers.



For many businesses in Ghana, the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be the toughest challenge they've ever had to face.

With customers going under lockdown last year, shops shuttered, cash flow drying up and their staff on furlough, there have been questions on how businesses can survive in the country, going forward.



The promotion comes in as a business rescue mission, which is to commemorate Ghana's 64th Independence anniversary celebration in the Covid era.



This is a collaborative effort between Krif Ghana Ltd. and its overseas partners to extend their strategic business plan to their customers in Ghana for mutual benefits.



Krif Ghana Ltd. is the Exclusive Distributor for Money and Mobile Phone Sterilising Machines and other equipment that are on this promotion.

The offers have been categorised into Platinum, Gold, and Bronze. In each category, office equipment can be bought at a percentage deposit with the balance paid in installments at the convenience of the customers.



Reverend Kennedy Okosun urged the General public to take advantage of the independence month offer in order to keep businesses running, as the “Use Now and Pay Later” promotion comes to an end on the 31st of March.



"It is an unprecedented special offer from us to our customers at this crucial time when businesses are floundering," Rev. Kennedy Okosun said.

"In challenging moments like this, offering your customers the products to use and pay later is one strategic way of aiding them to survive and grow the market."



Having operated for the past 35 years, Krif Ghana Limited has a large customer share in the country and has been hailed for its move to support its customers with the 64th Independence big bang promotion.



It has been a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment with Consumables, Office Furniture and Money-handling Machines, Security Safes (fireproof and anti-burglary), and Vault systems.



Additionally, it maintains an Engineering WorkShop to offer installation, and maintenance services for all the machines and equipment that it deals in.



Krif Ghana currently operates 6 retail outlets; three in Accra, one each in Tema, Takoradi, and Kumasi.