Press Releases of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: 787 lottery

Kpando teacher wins GHS 920,500 787-NLA cash price

Lawoe Mawunya wins GHS 920,500 787-NLA cash price

With a new big jackpot worth GHS 100,000, 787-NLA has rewarded its 47th winner recorded in jackpot history as the biggest ever jackpot prize winner with a whooping GHS 920,500 cash prize.



Lawoe Mawunya who doubles as a teacher and farmer emerged the unique prize winner in Week 47, Draw 52 last Saturday, November 21 2020 was surprised with his winning cash prize of GHS 920,500 at his home.



With tears of joy Lawoe shared his interest in investing massively into his farming projects and other available avenues with his cash prize.



In the spirit of joy and celebration the Head of Customer Experience, Richard Akoto Bamfo urged the public to take the chance to participate in the *787#’s draw with a new jackpot value of GHS 100,000 this Saturday, 28th November 2020, as it indeed offers every person a great opportunity.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG GHS 100,000 Jackpot draw on Saturday, November 28th 2020.



Also with Lawoe has been records of big *787# jackpot breaks in Ghana of GHS 798,000, GHS 242,000, GHS 208,500, GHS 162,950, GHS 157,500, GHS 105,000 and GHS 70,000.



To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.

With *787#, every player can be a winner.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.