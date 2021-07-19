Kotoku Royals suffers shocking defeat at home to Okyeman Planners

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

Akyem Oda-based Kotoku Royals suffered a shocking home defeat at the hands of Okyeman Planners when they lost by 0-2 in their matchday 29 Division One League match played at the Oda Sports Stadium.



Goals from Okyeman Planners players Isaac Yeboah and Michael Enu were enough to inflict a painful defeat on the home team.



With just one last round of matches to be played in the National Division League, zone three promises to be very interesting.



However, there is no chance for any team from the Eastern Region that looks to book a premier league qualification spot.



A fan of Kotoku Royals, Paa Kofi expressed his disappointment concerning the team’s loss, stating that Akim Oda people expected more from the team.



This is because two defeats in a row was not encouraging for a team that wanted to qualify to play in the premier league, the most prestigious football league in the country.