Kotoku Royals beat Danbort to end Division One season

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

It was goals galore at the Akyem Oda Sports Stadium, when Kotoku Royals FC defeated Danbort FC 3-2 in their last National Division One Zone Three League match to complete the season on a high note.



It was the home team that registered an early goal before the away team Danbort FC equalised through a penalty to put the scoreline at one all.



However, Kotoku Royals scored again to increase their lead to put the scores at 2-1, ensuring that the first half of the match ended in their favour.



The home team, not wasting much time in the second half, scored again to increase their tally to 3-1 before Danbort FC pulled a goal back to put the final score line at 3-2 in favour of the home team Kotoku Royals.



The victory over Danbort, however, could not qualify the team to the Ghana Premier League, a dream that they have harboured for many years.



Mr. Okatakyie Afrifa, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kotoku Royals FC, in an interview with the GNA after the match expressed his disappointment for his team’s inability to qualify from zone three to play in the Ghana Premier League.



He indicated that “now that the league is over the team and management will meet to make an assessment of the season in totality to identify areas where they could not make gains and improve upon going forward.”



Mr. Bismark Sakyi, a fan of Kotoku Royals wished that day had been a coronation for their promotion into the Ghana Premier League, however, he believed the right structures would be put in place to see the team qualify next season.