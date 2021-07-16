Kotoko would have won the league if they played at Baba Yara Stadium - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Embattled Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has indirectly blamed the club’s Ghana Premier League failure on not playing their home games at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Renovation works at the 40,000 capacity stadium forced Kotoko to play their home matches elsewhere. They opted for Accra Sports Stadium but switched to Obuasi after the first half to cut down costs.



Amponsah, who is reportedly facing the sack at Kotoko due to his involvement with suspended Phar Rangers, says they would not have lost the title to rivals Hearts of Oak.



“If we had played at the Baba Yara Stadium, we would have won this league with 10 points gap because, at some point, we were leading Hearts of Oak with 4 points but we thank God we didn’t disgrace ourselves, considering all the disadvantages,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Happy Sports.



“Some of the refereeing decisions that went against Kotoko this season, I believe if it was at the Baba Yara Stadium, the fear of God will be in some people. We all know that home advantage plays a key role in our football,” he added.



Kotoko have not congratulated Hearts yet for winning the title and are hoping to win MTN FA Cup to appease demanding fans.



