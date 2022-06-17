'Kotoko will win Champions League one day' - Dr. Kwame Kyei

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Executive Board Chairman for Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, Dr. Kwame Kyei believes the club will one day win the CAF Champions League.



According to him, the club is capable of conquering Africa by winning the CAF Champions League trophy one day.



“We can’t deny them from participating in Africa. The board will meet to find means to aid them to participate.”



“We only pray that we do well. I can’t predict how we will fare in the tournament but in everything you do, with patience and tenacity, you can get to your destination.”



“Even if we fail to win it, I know for sure that one day with God on our side, Kotoko will win the Champions League”, he told Akoma FM.



Kotoko won the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League title and will represent the country in the 2022-23 CAF Champions League.