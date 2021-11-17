Kotoko will suffer against us, we only need fair officiating - Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Eleven Wonders management member Ali Mohammed has said the club would prevail against league leaders Asante Kotoko this weekend if there is fair officiating.



The Techiman-based side have a scheduled trip to Kumasi to face the Reds on Saturday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Porcupines are the favourite to win the encounter following their three games winning streak in the new season.



However, Wonders are unbeaten against Kotoko in their last two games, which Mohammed is confident that they will have a good turnout with impartial officiating.



We are going to give them a good run of their money. I know that Kotoko will suffer; I know they are even afraid. Every time they meet Eleven Wonders, we give them a good run for their money. The only thing we are looking for is fair officiating. If we get fair officiating in Kumasi, I think that the story will change," he said in an interview aired on Oyerepa FM.



Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders are winless in their first three games in the new term, losing one and drawing the other two.