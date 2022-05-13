Kotoko will never forget Nana Yaw Amponsah if he builds stadium – Opoku Nti

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Opoku Nti wants Kotoko to build stadium
Former Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti has disclosed that Nana Yaw Amponsah’s name will etch his name is the history of the club if he fulfils his ambition of building a stadium for the club.
Speaking on the latest edition of GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Opoku Nti, a legend of the club, stated that Kotoko will not forsake their club CEO if he is able to relish his dreams of building the stadium.
Opoku Nti noted that Kotoko’s plans to build a stadium has been long overdue and has to be accomplished.
“It's time over due and Nana Yaw if this vision will come to pass, his name will never be erased from Asante Kotoko's history book, the genesis of Kotoko he will always be remembered,” Opoku Nti said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.
He added, “we have to encourage him, we have to give him the necessary support to be able to do that and it will help Kotoko in future.”
In March 2022, the CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed plans to build a 20,000-seater capacity stadium for the club if 100,000 fans are willing to donate $100 each.
Nana Yaw Amponsah said, “I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each. Anyone who pays $100 for the Asante Kotoko stadium project, will have his or her name and date of birth on the block forever.”
