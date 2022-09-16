Kotoko will function without Etouga - Coach Seydou Zerbo on absence of Cameroonian striker

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo is not worried about the unavailability of Cameroonian striker, Franck Etouga Mbella for their CAF Champions League game against RC Kadiogo.



The top scorer of Asante Kotoko in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League was left out of the club's squad for the first leg against RC Kadiogo due to an injury.



Speaking on his team's inability to score more goals in the first leg against Kadiogo, coach Seydou Zerbo refused to attribute it to the absence of Franck Etouga Mbella.



He stated that the players who featured in the first leg victory in Benin will step up in the second leg against Kadiogo.



“Asante Kotoko is a big club and if Mbella isn’t around, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be there. I heard he’s an important player but I didn’t work with him. I believe those who won in Benin can equally step up for the club.”



“We have started working on them ever since we returned from Benin. However, I do not think the fans coming in their numbers will put pressure on them because they’ve experienced that before but we hope on Sunday they’ll do as we’ve instructed," coach Zerbo stated in his pre-match conference.



Asante Kotoko will host RC kadiogo on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



