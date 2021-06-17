Kotoko will beat Hearts of Oak on matchday 31 – Amos Frimpong

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong is confident that his former club will defeat their long-term rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the upcoming 'Super Clash'.



The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League next week.



Speaking to Germany-based Topical Radio, Amos Frimpong who now plies his trade for Eleven Wonders indicated that the clash between the two most glamourous clubs in Ghana will decide the winner of the league and is confident Kotoko will emerge as winners in the game.



“It’s looking very tough with both teams having the same points."



“So that game in Accra will be a decider because both teams will win the rest of their games."



“Whoever wins [the game in Accra], wins the league."



“And l tip Kotoko to win the League because we have a very good record against them [Hearts of Oak] in Accra and l am confident Kotoko will beat Hearts on that day.”



The Phobians are level on points with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko (53) with five games to end the season.