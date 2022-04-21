Kotoko vs. Hearts: Kennedy Padi's penalty was the right call - Referee Thomas Attifu

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

The National instructor for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Richard Thomas Attifu has come to the defense of beleaguered referee Kennedy Padi as he believes the penalty awarded Kotoko against Hearts was the right call.



Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in their match day 24 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium with the only goal coming from the spot.



In the 14th minute, Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz fouled Fabio Gama in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot.



The penalty was converted by Kotoko Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga but Hearts of Oak were livid as they felt they were hard done by officiating.



But the retired referee has come to the defense of Kenny Padi indicating the penalty awarded Kotoko was a right call.



The referees review committee has since banned the referee for the reminder of the season as they feel the decision was the wrong call.



“It was a clear penalty, Fabio Gama went forward, then Nurudeen put his foot in front of him. Then there was the need for Gama to change direction. Look at the posture of his left foot, he was handled from behind so Nurudeen resisted the movement of Gama.



“If I was on the referee reviews panel and Hearts brings this forward, I will throw it out” he added.