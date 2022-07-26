Kotoko to unveil 2022/2023 season kits on Tuesday - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

CAF to announce dates for Champions League preliminary draw



Asante Kotoko qualify for the 2022/2023 CAFCL



Asante Kotoko to begin pre-season in August



Asante Kotoko are reportedly set to unveil the club's new jersey's for the 2022/2023 season on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



According to Kessben FM, the Reds are expected to outdoor their new kit manufactured by Italian sportswear, Errea today.



The Ghana Premier League champions are said to unveil both the home and away kits that will be used for the new season.



At the moment, the designs of the respective kits are not known. Kotoko could debut their new kit during their pre-season tour in Turkey.



The club announced on Monday, July 25, 2022, that they will embark on a 15-day training tour in Turkey before the start of the season.



The tour will begin on Monday, August 15 and end on Tuesday, August 30.



Asante Kotoko are looking to retain their Ghana Premier League title next season and also go far in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.



The draw for the preliminary round of the Champions League is expected to be held in August 2022.



Although the specific date for the draw is yet to be announced by CAF, the first round, second round, and playoff games are scheduled to take place from September 9 to November 9, 2022.



