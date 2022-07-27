Kotoko to replace Prosper Nartey - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko is in talks to appoint former Burkina Faso manager Kamou Malo as the new head coach of the club.



The 59-year-old steered Burkina to the semi-finals of the just-ended 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon and has been tipped to replace Prosper Nartey Ogum at Kotoko.



According to Kumasi-based Pure FM, the management of the club has opened talks with the veteran gaffer.



The porcupine warriors is willing to commit as much as $6000 to the Burkinabe coach as a monthly salary



There have been widespread media reports that the former WAFA coach has resigned from his position although no official announcement has been made to that effect.



Reports had it that the coach had verbally communicated that he would not continue in his role as the head coach.



The coach is not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.



Although the Board has denied his resignation, there are palpable issues that need to be resolved at the club as all is not well.



Prosper Nartey joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season and helped the club secure their 25th Ghana Premier League title.



The former Police officer has in the past coached USFA, AS Sonabel, and had two spells with Burkina giants RC Kadiogo.