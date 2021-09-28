Kotoko to cut loose Emmanuel Gyamfi and seven others in massive clear out

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

The revolving door policy at Kumasi Asante Kotoko is widely opened as the management of the club is about to carry out a mass clear out of some players.



Kotoko have almost every season recruited players en masse while also sipping out tons of players at a loss or almost for nothing.



This year's episode may not be any different as the club is about to ditch about eight senior players who are part of the first team.



It started with the appointment of a new coach Prosper Nartey Ogum as a replacement for Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto and certain players will be casualties of the new regime.



Among the eight players will be deputy captain of the club Emmanuel Gyamfi who has most often flattered to deceive in Kotoko colours but had his best spell for Kotoko last term scoring five goals in 35 matches while providing just one assists in the just ended season.



He was offered a one year contract mid way through last season but the club want to do away with him as they plan on building the team around youngsters who are ripe for the foreign market.



Habib Mohammed will also be shown the exit although his Kotoko contract will not expire until next year.



There will be no place for midfielders Kwame Adom Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah and Latif Anabilla who have all failed to glitter in a Kotoko jersey as they will be put up for sale.



Youngsters Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie will be handed a second chance but that will be at their loan clubs as they have struggled to nail down a place at Kotoko.



Emmanuel Sarkodie has struggled to live up to expectation since joining Kotoko from Nkoranza Warriors some years ago.



Already dead wood such as Augustine Okrah, Felix Annan, Martin Antwi, Richard Senanu and Wahab Adams have already departed the club after their contracts expired and the above mentioned players will follow very soon.



Kotoko have already signed eight players namely Clinton Opoku, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Augustine Agyapong and Samuel Appiah.