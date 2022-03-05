Kotoko 'suffers' at the hands of Hearts of Oak fans after losing President’s Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko 2-1



Kotoko top GPL table



Patrick Razak scores winner for Hearts in President's Cup



Some Hearts of Oak fans on social media have taken Asante Kotoko to the cleaners after beating them 2-1 to win the President’s Cup on Friday night.



After a nervy first half without a goal, striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the net to score the first goal for the Phobians.



Moments later, substitute Samuel Boateng pulled parity for the Porcupines to give the Kotoko fans a sigh of relief.



But in the 89th minute, Patrick Razak scored the winner for Hearts of Oak when he dribbled past Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.



President Akufo-Addo handed Hearts of Oak the trophy after the final whistle to declare them as champions.



After the game, some Phobian fans took to social media to express their excitement and tease their opponents.



However, some staunch supporters of Asante Kotoko who were not perturbed by the loss have professed that they will bounce back to win the Ghana Premier League.



One of the tweeps that made raves on social media was Willie Graham who in a commentary said “Asante Kotoko will have a new bus and Hearts of Oak will have a new cup”.



Below are some of the reactions on social media below









Goal !!! Hearts of Oak Finish work !! pic.twitter.com/9u0Z0yiN7d — The Enjoyment Minister ???? (@DBLACKGH) March 4, 2022

A quick reminder that we won against #Kotoko just yesterday pic.twitter.com/o0erV7VX0V — SunyaniboY???? (@BFC_iDEAS) March 5, 2022

Kotoko is my blood so we supporters are really behind you. Tell the boys to be strong when it comes to hearts vs Kotoko match especially Mbella , the defends also need a little shake up. — Salisu M Adams (@Saliadamss) March 5, 2022

Kotoko fans no won accept the defeat but nothing spoil we go come lash you for Kumasi make Asante Hene Go Hide And jubilate again. — Abongiro (@scantybrown) March 5, 2022

And it was a gooooaaaaaaaaaaal.

I heard most Kotoko supporters arguing that, Razack was offside. Quite oblivious of the fact, that, a player cannot be offside in his own half.

The pain was unbearable yesterday. They recuperating perhaps.

Phooooobiaaaaaa: Masters!???????????????? pic.twitter.com/oAN4i9SMbI — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) March 5, 2022

Samuel Boadu just reaffirmed that Kotoko cannot just beat him.



Immortal Boadu ???? pic.twitter.com/jQuouGPjm2 — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) March 4, 2022

Kotoko fans waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/7gvhlXUJx7 — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) March 5, 2022

If Kotoko doesn’t win the league, I’ll deactivate my account — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 4, 2022

sorry we couldn't win the President's Cup.

Your support of the team has been exceptional this season.

Thank you Kotoko supporters

We shall bounce back pic.twitter.com/Fyl87azgcM — Prosper Narteh Ogum (@ProsNartehOgum) March 5, 2022

He eats fufu

He supports Chelsea

He supports Accra Hearts of Oak ????????



Boyfriend material — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@akuahwritess) March 4, 2022

My Girlfriend supports both Hearts of oak and NDC . I dont know the sins I committed to deserve this ordeal — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) March 4, 2022

Hearts of Oak will always remain the biggest Club in Ghana. — Don (@Opresii) March 4, 2022

Willie Graham: “Asante Kotoko will have a new bus and Hearts of Oak will have a new cup” — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 4, 2022

Hearts of Oak ankasa we big pass the Ghana league make we go play EPL — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 4, 2022