Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga brimming with confidence ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroonian forward Mbella Etouga is brimming with confidence ahead of first involvement in the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar.



Mbella is very much expected to lead Kotoko’s attack on Sunday against sworn in the first Super Clash of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Last weekend he became the league’s top scorer with 11 goals after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 win for Kotoko in Kumasi.



Speaking after collecting the match ball, Mbella said “I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy."



"Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak," he added.



It was his second hat-trick of the season, having found the net three times against AshantiGold earlier.



Mbella, clearly, Kotoko’s dangerous man and Hearts must find a way to contain him on Sunday.



A win for Kotoko will see the league leaders end the first round 15 points clear of defending champions.



